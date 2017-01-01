Brutal cold to maintain grip this week

The frigid temperatures that ushered in 2018 across the United States aren't going away anytime soon.

Hard freeze warnings remain in effect through Wednesday from Texas to northern Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will get even colder at the end of the week and into the weekend in the Great Lakes region and parts of the Northeast.

And the Southeast will remain 10 to 15 degrees below average temperatures through the weekend, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"The cold is here to stay and the worse is yet to come," Ward said.

The National Weather Service tweeted Monday night that parts of the US this week will see a "prolonged period" of below-normal temperatures.

More than 100 million people living as far west as Montana and the Texas Panhandle to Maine in the east and Central Florida in the south will be under a wind-chill advisory or warning on Tuesday, Ward said.

The Plains and Midwest will warm up, but only slightly, with temperatures in Minneapolis, Minnesota, rising from below zero to 12 degrees on Tuesday, Ward said.

"Temperatures won't be as brutal as they have been but over the next several days, the cold will continue to be dangerous from the Midwest to the Northeast," Ward said.

By the end of the week, temperatures will barely reach the teens in the Northeast and will be near zero in the Great Lakes, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

Boston is expected to see temperatures below zero degrees on Saturday, Ward said.

In the southeast, temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s and only make it to the 50s in much of Florida, according to Garrett.