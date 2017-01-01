Twins born in Delano in different years as first New Year's babies arrive

A slight rarity in Delano as twins were born in different years.

It appears the first baby born in Kern County was in Delano. Delano Regional Medical Center officials tell 23ABC that a set of twins was born at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

The first twin was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. He was 5 lbs 9 oz, 18 inches. The second twin, a girl, was born 12:16 a.m Monday. She weighed 4 lbs 10 oz. and was 16 inches. Doctors say the girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via caesarean section. She is believed to be the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

The parents say the babies were about a month early.

It appears several babies were born in the hours just after midnight.

Bakersfield Memorial officials said a baby girl was born at 1:08 a.m., while Adventist Health reported a baby born at 3:22 a.m.

Mercy Southwest officials say a baby boy was born at around 4 a.m.

Kern Medical tells 23ABC that they had a baby boy who was born at 3:41 a.m.