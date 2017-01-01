AAA called to 10,000 calls since bitter cold temperatures

The arctic air wreaked havoc on drivers all over Connecticut and led to the busiest week of 2017 for AAA.

AAA officials said they have responded to almost 10,000 calls for help since last Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to noon, AAA crews responded to 200 calls.

Tuesday is expected to be even busier since Monday, most people didn't have to drive to work.

"Today is a day when most people do not have to go anywhere and yet our call volume is through the roof," Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. said in a statement on Monday. "Tomorrow, when the work week starts, we are likely to see our busiest day yet."

Channel 3 followed AAA Technician Angel Cordero around Hartford on Monday. Cordero said he has been working nearly nonstop since the arctic blast arrived last week.

Most of the calls have been to deal with weak or dead batteries. AAA listed the following reasons why:

The cold puts extreme stress on batteries

Most batteries last 3-5 years

The cold has a cumulative effect so every day of the extreme cold is more stressful on the battery than the day before

Tires need more air pressure when it's cold

Tires that are not properly inflated are more likely to sustain a flat or blowout

Vehicles that sit idle for extended period over holiday

"I tell everyone winterize your car get it checked out if you know your batteries about four to five years old it's time to get it checked out," Cordero said. "Once more just to make sure you're good for the winter especially with these 0 degree days."

Cordero also warned everyone to make sure to keep an emergency kit with you on the road with snacks, warm clothing, a blanket and any medicine that you might need. Drivers should have a full tank of gas and check their tire pressure after this long holiday weekend.

"AAA wants to ensure all motorists safety and security. It is critical that drivers take every precaution, plan and prepare for the possibility of being stranded roadside for an extended period of time," Parmeter said.