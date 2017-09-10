McCain plans to return to Washington soon, sources say

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain plans to return to Washington soon, sources close to the senator tell CNN.
McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July. In December, it was announced that he would return home to Arizona to recover from cancer treatment instead of returning to the Senate to vote on a finalized version of the GOP-backed tax plan.
McCain is feeling better following his recovery in Arizona, the sources said.
A specific date for his return has not yet been determined.
