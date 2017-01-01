Family of 4 found dead in cabin due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning west of Flagstaff

Four family members were found dead on New Year's Day inside a cabin outside of Flagstaff and firefighters believe carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Megan Capitano, 4-year-old Lincoln Capitano, and 3-year-old Kingsli Capitano of El Mirage.

The tragic discovery was made after a family friend called the Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon because they hadn't heard from the family who was staying at a cabin in Parks in a few days.

When the deputy arrived at the cabin, the deputy said there was a strong odor of gas coming from the cabin.

Firefighters were called out and when they went inside the cabin, they found the bodies of the four family members.

The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an investigation, CCSO said.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people equip their homes with carbon monoxide detectors to protect themselves.

Carbon monoxide is often referred to as a silent killer.