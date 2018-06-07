Church raising money to build playground in memory of young boy

Matthew Clegg was just 7 years old when he unexpectedly died.

According to McCordsville United Methodist Church, he loved Star Wars, Legos, and video games.

He also enjoyed being outdoors, going to parks, and swimming, so the church decided to install a playground to keep his memory alive.

Now in its fundraising phase, the project hopes to serve as a lasting tribute to Matthew, and provide fun and fellowship to children of all ages for years to come.

The church wants to raise $20,000 to cover equipment and installation costs, and will hold a dedication for the playground on Matthew's 10th birthday, which is June 7, 2018.

Donations can be made online, or checks can be made out to McCordsville United Methodist Church with "Playground Fund" noted on the memo line.

The church says Matthew is missed greatly by all who knew him and is talked about often. They hope this playground will give others the chance to get to know him and keep his memory alive.