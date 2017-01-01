More than 30 companies in Idaho offering employee bonuses due to tax reform bill

More than 30 companies with employees in eastern Idaho have confirmed they are giving employee bonuses or pay raises due to the passage of the national tax reform bill.

Many CEOs and managers say they are offering the extra cash after Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot challenged all Idaho employers to "spread the wealth" by giving bonuses to their employees.

"We're going to have more money in our pocket and that means we can afford to give our employees more," VanderSloot said. "I'm challenging all other companies in Idaho to do the same. We're asking other businesses to step up because everyone is going to see more money in their paycheck."

Melaleuca employees over 2,000 people and each worker received $100 for every year they have worked with the company.

Other businesses are offering similar incentives with one-time bonuses or pay raises.

As of Jan. 1, here are the employers offering bonuses:

Elite Roofing Systems

Elite Clinical Trials

Stifel Nicholas

Colling Pest Solutions

Smith Chevrolet

Smith Honda

Smith RV

Move it or Lose it Moving LLC

Willow Creek Woodworks

Gardner Company

Resident Construction LLC

Steel Design LLC

Get Found First

Melaleuca

Riverbend Management, Inc.

Natural Guardian

Fort Ranch

Cornerstone Holdings

Kauai Cattle LLC

Eagle Ridge Ranch

Riverbend Ranch

Northpoint Apartments

Riverbend Services

Frank L. VanderSloot Foundation

InUnison Inc.

Riverbend Communications

Ball Ventures

AT&T

Wells Fargo

EastIdahoNews.com

Washington Federal

DePatco