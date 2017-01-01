More than 30 companies in Idaho offering employee bonuses due to tax reform bill

More than 30 companies with employees in eastern Idaho have confirmed they are giving employee bonuses or pay raises due to the passage of the national tax reform bill.
Many CEOs and managers say they are offering the extra cash after Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot challenged all Idaho employers to "spread the wealth" by giving bonuses to their employees.
"We're going to have more money in our pocket and that means we can afford to give our employees more," VanderSloot said. "I'm challenging all other companies in Idaho to do the same. We're asking other businesses to step up because everyone is going to see more money in their paycheck."
Melaleuca employees over 2,000 people and each worker received $100 for every year they have worked with the company.
Other businesses are offering similar incentives with one-time bonuses or pay raises.
As of Jan. 1, here are the employers offering bonuses:
Elite Roofing Systems
Elite Clinical Trials
Stifel Nicholas
Colling Pest Solutions
Smith Chevrolet
Smith Honda
Smith RV
Move it or Lose it Moving LLC
Willow Creek Woodworks
Gardner Company
Resident Construction LLC
Steel Design LLC
Get Found First
Melaleuca
Riverbend Management, Inc.
Natural Guardian
Fort Ranch
Cornerstone Holdings
Kauai Cattle LLC
Eagle Ridge Ranch
Riverbend Ranch
Northpoint Apartments
Riverbend Services
Frank L. VanderSloot Foundation
InUnison Inc.
Riverbend Communications
Ball Ventures
AT&T
Wells Fargo
EastIdahoNews.com
Washington Federal
DePatco