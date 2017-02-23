Coachella 2018 lineup: Beyonc-, The Weeknd and Eminem to headline

Beyonc- is making good on her promise to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Queen Bey was slated to headline last year's festival, but she was pregnant with her twins at the time and canceled due to doctor's orders. The super star singer, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

Coachella released a statement last February via her Parkwood Entertainment team saying she'd return this year to headline the event, which takes place annually in California's Inland Empire.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonc- has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the Coachella statement said. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival."

Lady Gaga stepped in to as Beyonc-'s replacement.

The music festival, which is held over two weekends in April,will also be headlined by Weeknd Eminem.

Other musical acts include, Migos, Chromeo, Kygo, St. Vincent, Cardi B, French Montana and Miguel.

The festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio and tickets go on sale Friday.