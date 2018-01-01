Woman forced to get hotel room after water pours from air vents in apartment

Normandy woman found water above her ankle and pouring from air vents when she walked into her apartment.

"It was a disaster. Water was everywhere. It was coming out of the vents like a river," said Kandyse Gridiron.

Gridiron, who is not sure the weather caused the problem, told News 4 building management thinks pipes are malfunctioning.

"I was like, oh, no, not on New Year's Day! Don't bring in the new year like this," added Gridiron.

She showed News 4 around the apartment where she discovered water rushing in almost as fast as the New Year. Buckets continue to catch dripping water from vents, blisters show water resting between the paint and walls and a soaked mattress enhances a mildew smell.

"I could not live here. The water was pouring out of the vents like a river. It was that much water," said Gridiron.

Gridiron, who makes $450 every two weeks as a part-time healthcare worker, was forced to get a hotel room. She pays $136 a month to call the apartment her own. It's the reason she's fighting hard to have property management fix something she did not do.

"It just makes me feel so overwhelmed with frustration for the New Year to start this way," added Gridiron.

Gridiron said had not heard from corporate and said an office employee has not either, so she called News 4.

"I figured I could get some help and someone would call from corporate," added Gridiron.

Until then, she's left with a water damage all over her apartment, from damaged televisions to a wet mattress.

News 4 called Castle Park Apartments' corporate office and sent a message asking them to help Gridiron.

A Roto-Rooter spokesman told News 4 his company's staff has taken more than 300 calls this week for burst pipes.