Trump takes credit for recent talks between North and South Korea

President Donald Trump took credit Thursday for recently renewed communications between North Korea and South Korea.

Scroll for more content...

"With all of the failed 'experts' weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

He added, "Fools, but talks are a good thing!"

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered contact on a hotline between the two Koreas that had been dormant for almost two years -- a major diplomatic breakthrough following a year of escalating hostility and a move that could pave the way for future talks.

North Korea called South Korea on Thursday to ensure the hotline is stable, the South Korean Unification Ministry said.

Trump's claim of credit for diplomacy between the two countries came two days after he tried to taunt the North Korean leader on Twitter, criticizing the size of Kim's "nuclear button" in comparison the US president's and causing an international outcry.

Trump has taken a hard stance against North Korea, and in October, he said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," a reference to the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Trump tweeted at the time.