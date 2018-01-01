Mira Sorvino praises father after he threatens Harvey Weinstein

Mira Sorvino has nothing but love for her father, actor Paul Sorvino, after he publicly attacked Harvey Weinstein for allegedly blacklisting her in Hollywood.

Paul Sorvino said in a video posted Wednesday by TMZ that he hopes Weinstein goes to jail because otherwise he plans to "kill the motherf**er."

Mira took to Twitter on Thursday to say that her love for her father had grown after his public declaration.

"My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment," Sorvino tweeted. "All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist -- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!"

The tweet also included a video from her acceptance speech for the best supporting actress Oscar in 1996, when she won for her role in "Mighty Aphrodite" and thanked her father.

Sorvino is one of more than 80 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. She told The New Yorker in October that Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances towards her when they worked on a project together in 1995.

Last month, "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson claimed that Weinstein told him not to cast Sorvino in the franchise, allegedly calling her a "nightmare."

Weinstein, who is currently being investigated by the NYPD and LAPD for sexual assault allegations, has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.