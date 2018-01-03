All the politics stories you missed while the Trump book stole the spotlight

The White House was forced into a full defensive crouch as details emerged this week from "Fire and Fury," the explosive new book that offers an inside view of a chaotic Trump administration. But that was far from the only story making headlines in politics.

Here's what you might have missed:

IMMIGRATION: The outline of an immigration plan is taking shape in Washington, with a deal possibly at hand to make permanent the DACA program, which protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

DRILLING: The Trump administration announced plans to roll back a ban on new offshore drilling off the coasts of Florida and California and is considering more than 40 sites for leasing of natural gas and oil production.

MARIJUANA: Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a trio of memos from the Obama administration that had adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws, sparking frustration among some state leaders.

RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: Special counsel Robert Mueller knows about an unsuccessful attempt by President Trump to lobby Sessions not to recuse himself from the Justice Department's Russia probe, The New York Times reported Thursday.

VOTER FRAUD: The White House disbanded President Trump's commission to battle the nearly nonexistent problem of voter fraud that he said cost him the popular vote, though Homeland Security officials may be encouraged to look at the issue in the future.

PAKISTAN AID: The United States suspended security assistance to Pakistan over what it sees as a failure by the Pakistani government to adequately clamp down on terror groups within its borders.