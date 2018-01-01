Salon owner treats local homeless men to a 'spa day'

Dozens of men from Flint area shelters are starting the new year off on a positive note.

Around 60 men were treated to a spa day at the Yellow Strawberry Salon in Flint, courtesy of Genesee Connects, The Yellow Strawberry Salon and Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe.

"This is a blessing for the new years, we really appreciate what the ladies have done for us here today, because this is unexpected really," said Greg Wooten, who received a haircut.

"April wanted to create this thing and cut people's hair and I thought about what a great idea," said Keith Mullaly, who owns Genesee Connects.

Apryl Davis, who owns the Yellow Strawberry Salon says she provides the hair cuts -- simply as a good deed.

"We've all experienced a time when we were down and out in our lives and if I didn't have someone to help me at one time, I wouldn't be where I am today," Davis said.

The men not only received a wash and cut, but also hats and gloves and a bagged lunch.

"Hoffman's always tries to do what we can for the community, whether it's 20 people, 100 people, whatever it is, I'm always willing to go above and beyond to help the community," said Heath Hoffman, who owns Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe.

And it was certainly appreciated.

"They're really making us look good up here, and it's just a blessing to have someone do this for the community and for the people that's in need of this," said Anthony Felton, who received a haircut.

The MTA and United Way also partnered with Genesee Connects to help with transportation to and from the salon.

"Even if it's a small gesture, I feel like we all pulled together locally and really made a difference, and everybody looks great, they feel great, they're amazing," Davis said.

The spa day was such a huge success, they plan to do it again later this year during the holiday season.