UN Security Council to meet over Iran protests

The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss Iran Friday after the US requested an emergency session amid protests in the country.

Private discussions are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Iran could address the council if the meeting is made public.

The US has been vocal in its support of the demonstrators and offered harsh condemnation of the Iranian government, including a tweet from President Donald Trump that called the Iranian regime "brutal and corrupt."

For its part, Iran has accused the US of "grotesque" meddling in social media to incite unrest -- and thus has tampered with Iranian affairs, according to a letter sent to the UN on Thursday.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said earlier this week that the US wanted emergency meetings in New York and in Geneva at the Human Rights Council to discuss the Iran situation.

Russia scoffed at the idea.

A tweet Tuesday from the Russian mission to the UN raised the idea of the UN Security Council meeting about protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and Occupy Wall Street demonstrations.

Russia's deputy foreign minister has called the US proposal "harmful and destructive."

Differences in opinion between the US and Europe over how to address the situation in Iran may also manifest themselves during the emergency meeting on Friday.

"The United States has spoken clearly and unequivocally," Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday. "Unfortunately, many of our European partners, as well as the United Nations, have thus far failed to forcefully speak out on the growing crisis in Iran. It's time for them to stand up."

While the US and its European partners -- including the United Kingdom, France and Germany -- all fundamentally support the right of Iranian demonstrators to peacefully protest, they disagree in their analysis of where the situation on the ground is headed and over the strategic value of ramping up the rhetoric publicly, sources have told CNN.

Uncertainty over how long the protests will continue has prompted European countries to collectively take a much more cautious approach to what it says publicly than the US.