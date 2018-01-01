Over 60 rounds fired into empty elementary school

Police said Thursday they have arrested an 18-year-old student and a 19-year-old Marysville resident in the case where over 60 rounds were fired into Pinewood Elementary School in "an act of vandalism" over the holiday break.

Police said they arrested the two suspects while "working off a tip received late Wednesday night."

On New Year's Eve, Pinewood Elementary School was hit over 60 times with bullets, causing an estimated $35,000 to $50,000 in damage, police said.

Marysville police say 26 windows at the school were shattered, including the library window that had eight bullets holes.

On Thursday, police said they arrested a 19-year-old Marysville resident and an 18-year-old Tulalip resident who is a Marysville School District student. Police said both suspects will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on class B felony charges of first-degree malicious mischief.

"The current information we have supports our original assessment that this was an act of vandalism and that no person or persons were the target of their actions," Marysville Police Detective Craig Bartl said.

One firearm was recovered in the investigation, police said. The motive for the vandalism and potential additional suspects were still being investigated, police said.