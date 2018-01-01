Michele Bachmann Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former US Representative Michele Bachmann.

Personal: Birth date: April 6, 1956

Birth place: Waterloo, Iowa

Birth name: Michele Marie Amble

Father: David Amble, an engineer

Mother: Arlene Jean (Johnson) Amble

Marriage: Marcus Bachmann (September 10, 1978-present)

Children: Sophia; Caroline; Elisa; Harrison; Lucas

Education: Winona State University, B.A., 1978; Oral Roberts University, J.D., 1986; College of William and Mary, L.L.M., 1988

Religion: Lutheran

Other Facts: Bachmann, a conservative Republican, worked for Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential campaign. Has said that she switched parties while reading Gore Vidal's novel, "Burr."

Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, own a mental health care practice.

Through the years, the Bachmann family has helped care for 23 foster children.

Timeline: 1988-1992 - Tax litigation attorney.

2000-2006 - Minnesota state senator.

November 7, 2006 - Is the first Republican woman from Minnesota to be elected to the House of Representatives.

January 4, 2007-January 3, 2015 - Serves as Republican representative from the 6th District of Minnesota.

October 17, 2008 - Tells MSNBC's Chris Matthews, "I'm very concerned that he [President Obama] may have anti-American views."

November 4, 2008 - Is elected to a second term.

July 2010 - Establishes the House Tea Party Caucus.

November 2, 2010 - Is elected to a third term.

January 25, 2011 - Delivers the Tea Party response to President Obama's State of the Union address.

June 13, 2011 - At a CNN-sponsored debate of Republican candidates, Bachmann announces that she has filed the papers necessary to run for president and will formally announce her candidacy soon.

June 27, 2011 - Formally announces her candidacy for president during an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.

November 21, 2011 - Releases her memoir "Core of Conviction: My Story."

January 4, 2012 - Suspends her presidential campaign after her sixth-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

November 6, 2012 - Wins re-election to the House of Representatives for a fourth term.

May 29, 2013 - Announces, in a video posted to her campaign website, that she will not seek re-election next year.

January 3, 2015 - Last day in office.

June 21, 2016 - Announced as an adviser on Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.

December 27, 2017 - In an interview with "The Jim Bakker Show," Bachmann says she is considering a run for the senate seat held by Democratic former Sen. Al Franken.