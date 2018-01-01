Trump admin sends mixed messages on infrastructure plan

President Donald Trump and his top economic adviser appear to have different views about the use of public-private partnerships for building projects, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Scroll for more content...

The Washington Post first reported Sunday that Trump expressed doubts about the partnerships to Republican leaders Friday at a congressional retreat at Camp David to discuss the GOP's 2018 agenda, of which infrastructure is expected to be a major part.

But on Saturday morning, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn "delivered a detailed proposal on infrastructure and public-private partnerships that seemed to contradict the President."

Cohn said the administration hoped $200 billion in federal spending would trigger about $1 trillion in state, local and private spending, the Post reported, citing people familiar with his comments.

The difference of opinion could create some uncertainty about how the administration plans to proceed with the infrastructure plan. One of the hallmark promises of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign was to repair the country's aging highways, bridges, railroads and airports.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment Sunday night on the Post's report.

Late last month, a White House official said the proposal -- set to be unveiled within the next couple of weeks -- would propose spending at least $200 billion on infrastructure projects over the next decade, with the hopes of spurring an additional $800 billion in state and local funding. Trump predicted the proposal would easily garner bipartisan support.