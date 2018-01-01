Oprah 2020? Golden Globes host Seth Meyers jokes it may be in the cards

Oprah Winfrey may have squashed speculation of a potential presidential bid in 2020, but Golden Globes host Seth Meyers isn't giving up hope just yet.

"In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president," Meyers said during his opening monologue Sunday night. "And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that's true, I would just like to say Oprah you will never be President."

"You do not have what it takes," he joked.

Winfrey is being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, given "to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment." Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep received the recognition last year.

This is not the first time Winfrey has been brought up as a potential presidential candidate. The possibility of a Winfrey run heated up after President Donald Trump broke the convention of only career politicians making serious bids for the White House.

New York Post columnist John Podhoretz wrote in September that Winfrey was the "Democrats' best hope for 2020."

The former talk show host and media mogul is no stranger to the political arena, often addressing political issues on her eponymous show. And she was an early supporter of Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, giving the then-senator a boost in his primary fight against Hillary Clinton.

Still, in October of last year, she told "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King: "There will be no running for office of any kind for me."

Meyers also joked that actor Tom Hanks will "never be vice president."

"You are too mean and unrelatable," Meyers said. "Now we just wait and see."