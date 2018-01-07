WTF with Frances McDormand getting bleeped at Golden Globes

Frances McDormand gave a rousing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday -- at least the parts that viewers at home actually got to hear.

McDormand won best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

For some reason the show bleeped her thanking the film's production company Fox Searchlight.

But after she managed to get the word "shite" past the censors, they apparently weren't taking any more chances. They also censored her saying "Molotov cocktail," after she mentioned the entire cast brought their "very best game" to the project.

"For instance, I cannot throw a baseball for shite, but I managed to throw a Molotov cocktail from one building to another across a two lane street," she said. "That was really fun, but don't try it at home."

McDormand was again bleeped when she spoke of the "tectonic shift" in Hollywood that has seen the treatment of women thrust into the spotlight.

"Many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight," she said. "And to be part of the tectonic shift in our industry's power structure. Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work."

Social media was not happy with the seemingly unnecessary censoring.

"No shout outs to the NBC censor who bleeped out Frances McDormand saying 'Fox Searchlight' and 'tectonic shift' (but missed her saying "shite")," Detroit News film critic Adam Graham tweeted.

Some did point out that the actress, who has a reputation for playing characters who don't mind using profanity, can be pretty outspoken.

CNN has reached out to the Golden Globes for comment.