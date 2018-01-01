wx_icon Saint Joseph 37°

wx_icon Maryville 37°

wx_icon Savannah 37°

wx_icon Cameron 37°

wx_icon Fairfax 38°

Clear

3 injured in Trump Tower fire

Two people were injured Monday after a fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City, authorities said....

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 12:18 PM

Two people were injured Monday after a fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City, authorities said.

The Fire Department of New York said the fire was in the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit and is now under control.

The injuries were to a firefighter who was hurt when debris fell on him and an engineer who attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher and inhaled smoke, said FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander Roger Sakowich. The engineer refused medical attention.

Ken Reilly, a spokesman for the department, said the fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. ET. It took about an hour to take control of the blaze, Sakowich said.

Sakowich said there were no smoke or fire conditions inside the building but authorities are investigating to see if there is any damage. The building wasn't evacuated during the incident, the FDNY said.

It took an hour to contain the blaze

There were no indication of smoke or fire inside the building

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events