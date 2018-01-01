President Trump expected to unveil proposals during Nashville speech

President Trump is reportedly planning on unveiling proposals to assist the economies of rural communities during a speech in Nashville on Monday.

Air Force One will land just after 2 p.m. at the Berry Field Air National Guard Base located at Nashville International Airport.

Trump will then head to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 99th Annual Convention.

Zippy Duvall, president of the organization, previously released this statement about the visit:

President Trump is fully aware of the economic difficulties farmers and ranchers have gone through these past few years. The economic issues he has outlined, including reform of our nation's tax and regulatory systems, match many of the issues on Farm Bureau's agenda.

Roads will be closed as the motorcade moves through the city, but specific details of the route will not be released for security reasons.

Some bus routes operating in the area, as well as the Music City Star, will be impacted during the visit. MTA officials say they will notify riders about changes through their social media accounts, email list and website.

The public information officer for Nashville MTA and RTA issued this statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause in your afternoon commute and appreciate your patience in these extenuating circumstances. We will work to resume normal service as quickly and safely as we are able.

Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. Diane Black and Rep. Marsha Blackburn will join Trump on Air Force One for the trip to Nashville.

This is not the president's first trip to Nashville since his inauguration. Trump held a rally at Municipal Auditorium and visited Andrew Jackson's Hermitage in March.

After the visit to Nashville on Monday, Trump is reportedly going to attend the college football national championship game in Atlanta.