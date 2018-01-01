Formula E partners with Swiss technology giant to 'write the future'

The rush to be a part of the all-electric street racing series that's "writing the future" goes on.

Just four years into its development, Formula E has announced a "groundbreaking" multi-year partnership with Swiss industrial technology giant ABB.

The annual motorsport series will be renamed the "ABB FIA Formula E Championship" -- the first time an FIA-sanctioned single-seater championship has had a title sponsor.

As the third E-Prix of 2017/18 approaches in Marrakesh, Morocco, Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag called it "an historic day" for the series he founded in 2014.

"Our two companies are synonymous with pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Agag during an announcement at the Saatchi Gallery in London Tuesday.

"Together, as partners, we will showcase breakthrough technology on a global scale."

Ulrich Spiesshofer, chief executive of ABB, is excited at the possibility of shaping the future of transport.

"Today, two pioneers are uniting," said Spiesshofer.

"ABB and Formula E are a natural fit at the forefront of the latest electrification and digital technologies.

"Together, we will write the next phase of this exciting sports activity and foster high-performance teams. Together, we will write the future -- one electrifying race at a time."

Electric future

Numerous manufacturing giants -- including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche and Jaguar -- have announced plans to participate in the series in recent years, showing electric racing's increasing "relevance to the motor industry," according to Agag.

ABB, which claims to annually dedicate $1.5 billion to fund "research and development activities," gives Formula E further scope to grow.

"The tremendous level of excitement surrounding this new FIA discipline is tangible," said FIA president Jean Todt, calling the collaboration "proof of the attractiveness" of a championship still very much in its infancy.

"The mobilization of major economic powers around the pillars of this discipline -- new technologies, electric mobility and sustainable development -- is a very good sign, and something to be excited about."