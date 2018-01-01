Justin Hartley is a 'This Is Us' superfan, too

"This Is Us" returns for its mid-season premiere Tuesday and the show's loyal followers are rabid for more.

Scroll for more content...

The series, which is in its second season, left viewers with a cliffhanger in November. Kevin Pearson [Justin Hartley] was arrested for driving under the influence, while his brother Randall Pearson's [Sterling K. Brown] daughter was in the car.

Justin Hartley spoke to CNN at the Golden Globes on Sunday. While he didn't dish on Kevin's troubles, Hartley said he, too, eagerly awaits updates on the Pearson family.

"I can't believe I'm a part of this show because this is the kind of show that even if I wasn't on it, even if I had nothing to do with it professionally, I would watch it," he said. "I would love it, and I would be obsessed with it. I'm a fan as much as I'm a part of the cast. I really do love it. It's great."

Related: 'This Is Us' cast breaks down season finale's unexpected turns

Hartley credits the success of "This Is Us" to its relatable storytelling.

"I think we talk about things on our show that people don't necessarily talk about that are, in fact, issues that people in our everyday world are going through," he said.

Hartley added that working on "This Is Us" has influenced how he parents his 13-year-old daughter.

"I'm very much a guy that likes to provide, and I want to make sure she has everything," he said. "[But that] puts you in a place where you're busy and you kind of can't appreciate the moments as they're happening. [The show] has slowed me down in that regard."

"This Is Us" returns Tuesday on NBC at 9pm EST.

CNN's Stephanie Elam contributed to this story.