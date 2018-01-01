Alleged Bathroom Peeper Sentenced to State Prison

A man accused of recording videos of women in a restaurant bathroom in Luzerne County has been sentenced to state prison.

Juan Prieto of Hazleton was sentenced Monday to two to four years in prison.

He pleaded no contest to charges of child pornography after police say he secretly recorded dozens of women and girls in the bathroom of Luigi's Restaurant in Mountaintop last year.

A no-contest plea means Prieto did not admit guilt but is sentenced as if he did.

Prieto can have no contact with any of the victims, minors, schools, school zones, school activities, public parks, pools or playgrounds. He is also not a U.S. citizen and may be subject to immigration deportation.