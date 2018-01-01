Sex offender sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to burglary, attempted sex abuse

A sex offender was sentenced to one year in jail – with credit for time already served – and three years probation after pleading no contest to charges of first-degree burglary and attempted sex abuse.

Themba Hasaan Kelley, 48, was arrested in July 2016. Police said a 16-year-old girl called 911 to report a stranger inside her bedroom early in the morning on the 7800 block of Southeast Franklin Street.

The man left before officers arrived, but the victim's detailed description led them to identify Kelley as the suspect.

Kelley was found carrying items stolen from the home, according to police.

Court records show Kelley told police he made a connection with a woman in the window and broke in "as a lust thing," telling officers the woman had thrown a "lustful Jezebel energy" at him.

Kelley is the same man who police said groped a teenage girl in the bathroom of a southwest Portland Baskin-Robbins in 2014, and was arrested again a few months later for violating parole after approaching a 12-year-old girl at her northeast Portland home.

Kelley has a criminal record dating back to 1989 in four states.

He was sentenced Monday on the burglary charge, but will not serve additional jail time because he's already been in jail for longer than one year in this case.

Sentencing for his attempted sex abuse charge was deferred to July 2019, but his probation period begins immediately.

If he fully complies with his probation through next July, the attempted sex abuse charge will be dismissed.

In court Monday, Kelley said he is taking steps to address his mental health issues.

"I was diagnosed with bi-polar since 2014, but I just wasn't trying to hear it. But because I was able to see my pattern that my bi-polar actually leads to my using drugs, this time around, for some reason, call it the grace of God or whatever, I was humble enough to look at myself," he said.