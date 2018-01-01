Greensboro teen charged in 2017 shooting death

A Greensboro teen has been charged in the 2017 shooting death of 37-year-old Larry Wayne Pratt, according to a press release.

Dominique Monae Gabrile McCain, 16, of Greensboro, was arrested on Jan 8 and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On the night of April 20, Pratt was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car, which was partially obscured in a wood line in the 3100 block of Utah Place.

Police found Pratt at approximately 8:45 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report hearing shots fired. Arriving officers, along with EMS, initiated life-saving efforts. Pratt succumbed to the gunshot wounds he received and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Six other people have also been charged in connection with the robbery and homicide.