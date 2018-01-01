Baltimore church hangs a ribbon for every person murdered in 2017

Three hundred and forty three deaths. It's a hard number to swallow and accept, but one church in Baltimore is trying to use those numbers to find a solution.

On the Park Avenue side of the historic First and Franklin Presbyterian Church, you will see 343 purple ribbons, one for each person murdered in Baltimore in 2017.

During a peace rally on Wednesday, the church said they have prayed and grieved over lives lost so they are taking action. They are asking leaders what they are going to change in 2018 and asking them what their plan is.

On January 18, the church plans on bringing all of the ribbons to the state capital and hearing from legislators directly what they are planning to do.