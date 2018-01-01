Ivy League College Student Found Dead in O.C. Park Where He Went Missing

A University of Pennsylvania student who disappeared in an Orange County park while visiting his hometown during winter break has been found dead, officials announced Wednesday.

Homicide investigators have been called in to handle the case, which was opened after 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein was reported missing after a visit to Borrego Park in the Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

His body was found Tuesday around 2 p.m. in brush surrounding the park, officials said. A 25-member crew from the sheriff's search and rescue force had combed the area from Friday to Sunday, even at one point deploying drones, but found nothing.

An autopsy was expected to be performed on Wednesday to determine an official cause of death, deputies said. Officials were withholding further information about his body and the condition in which it was found until after the examination.

Bernstein drove to the park with a friend around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 to meet another friend, his parents previously said.

He vanished after walking farther into the park to find the second friend, while the friend who drove him went into a bathroom. The last time he was heard from was around half an hour later, when he sent a final text to a female friend.

After that, his phone apparently stopped working and couldn't be tracked using the Find My iPhone app, his parents said.

The friend who went to the park with him said he left after Bernstein failed to return. He was officially reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3.

His parents believed he didn't intend to be gone for long as he left home without his wallet, ID and glasses. They also maintain he had "zero tolerance" for drugs and alcohol and don't think illicit substances played a role.

Bernstein had been a pre-med student at the University of Pennsylvania and was expected to return to campus Sunday, according to the Orange County Register.

His father, Gideon Bernstein, previously told KTLA Blaze also had a passion for cooking and creative writer, which landed him a role as the managing editor of a student-run food magazine, Penn Appetit.