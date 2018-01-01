Alleged police impersonator accused of reporting false kidnapping

A man arrested in November for impersonating a police officer was taken back into custody on Tuesday for allegedly filing a false kidnapping report.

IMPD officers responded to the Pangaea Fields Apartments in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a reported abduction.

They arrived to discover that no one had, in fact, been abducted, and that the person who'd made the report was 30-year-old Shadrack Akoi.

Police were already familiar with Akoi because in October he was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying a handgun without a license at the same apartment complex.

In that incident, a young girl told police Akoi had approached her and her father and ordered them to move their car. The girl said Akoi then told them he was an officer and displayed a gun. Akoi also allegedly told the girl he would arrest her.

When officers arrived, Akoi told them he was actually a security guard. Police found a gun, badge and baggie of marijuana in his possession.

Prosecutors filed charges of false informing against Akoi on Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Marion County Jail.