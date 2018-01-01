DC street in front of Russian embassy renamed to honor murdered Putin critic

Washington's city council has unanimously passed a measure to rename the street in front of the Russian Embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a pro-democracy activist and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The city council specified in a statement that the passage had been done "on an emergency basis (pending passage of permanent legislation)."

The bill will symbolically rename the stretch of Wisconsin Avenue in front of the embassy to 1 Boris Nemtsov Plaza, adding that name to the street sign.

Nemtsov was shot and killed on a bridge near the Kremlin in February 2015, while walking home with his girlfriend.

A proposal to rename the street after Nemtsov was first proposed by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, in Congress, but they were unsuccessful.

This isn't the first time a Russian Embassy's address has been honorarily renamed. In 1987, street signs outside the then-Soviet Embassy were changed to include the moniker of Andrei Sakharov, a Soviet human rights activist who had been placed under internal exile.

Andrei Sakharov Plaza encompassed the one-block area that is now where the Russian ambassador's residence stands.