St. Louis reverend charged with child molestation

A baptist reverend is facing child molestation charges after allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17.

According to police, sometime between August and September of 2017, Reverend Jesse Claybon committed sexual acts with a minor. He was 46 at the time.

Authorities said the contact occurred over the clothing.

Claybon is a reverend at the New Age Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, and police believe he knew the victim.

He is charged with four counts of fourth degree child molestation and is being held on a $75,000 bond. No other victims have come forward at this time, but St. Louis County Police are asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Claybon to call 636- 529-8210.