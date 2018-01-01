Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say

Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions.

Scroll for more content...

"It's in our neighborhood and it's so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It's very alarming and a sick world."

Police converged on a north Phoenix community Wednesday after a man was found dead inside a home off 38th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

One of the victims' close friends was on the scene when the body was found around 12:30 p.m.

"We don't know if he's been beaten, shot, or stabbed," said the friend. "I saw him duct-taped laying [sic] on the floor."

The 48-year-old victim ran an auto wholesale business, according to family members.

There are vehicles parked around his property.

Alyssa Bernal is the victim's girlfriend's sister.

"He was a very hard worker," said Bernal. "He had his own business and was always helping people. He was a man with a good heart. I am shocked."

Bernal said that the victim would often keep large amounts of money in a safe at his house.

She thinks he was robbed and murdered.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

"Our detectives are interviewing witnesses and talking to neighbors and people at the home, trying to get (a) handle on what happened here," said Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.