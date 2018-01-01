wx_icon Saint Joseph 16°

wx_icon Maryville 16°

wx_icon Savannah 16°

wx_icon Cameron 19°

wx_icon Fairfax 12°

Clear

Suspect assaulted by homeowner after allegedly breaking into Davidson County home

A man accused of breaking into a Davidson County home was taken to the hospital and then arrested after being assault...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 2:23 PM

A man accused of breaking into a Davidson County home was taken to the hospital and then arrested after being assaulted by the homeowner.

Scroll for more content...

James Dean Thompson, 31, of Lexington, was arrested and charged in connection to the burglary, according to a Davidson County Sheriff's Office press release.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Becky Hill Road on Tuesday where deputies found that the suspect had been assaulted after the break-in.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and then appeared before the Magistrate.

Thompson has been jailed in Davidson County under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for February 20.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events