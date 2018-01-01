Dover High School junior varsity basketball coach charged with institutional sexual assault

A former William Penn basketball standout and Dover High School girl's junior varsity basketball coach is facing charges after allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Aignee Freeland, 23, is charged with institutional sexual assault and contact/communication with a minor.

Freeland was a star basketball player at William Penn High School until graduating in 2011.

She moved on to Edinboro University where she played until 2016, when Freeland signed to play professionally in Romania.

Freeland was Dover High School's junior varsity coach this season, but was not on the bench during a game last week without explanation.

Head Coach Kevin Glover was also not in attendance.

According to the criminal complaint, Freeland had a relationship with a player and student at Dover High School.

On December 20, a York County CY&F caseworker and Northern York County Regional Police detective responded to the student's residence and spoke with her mother about the relationship.

The victim's mother told police that the victim had contact with Freeland via the phone, including text messages, Facetime and other forms of communication.

The victim's mother consented to the victim's phone being searched, and a forensic analysis was completed on the device.

The phone showed that contact had taken place between Freeland the victim, with video calls being made on December 18 & 19 at various times. In total, 18 video calls were made on the two dates.

The victim was interviewed at York County Children's Advocacy Center on January 4. The victim said that she and Freeland started communicating via Snapchat and texting.

She also said that she met Freeland on multiple occasions after basketball practices, meeting at agreed upon locations in Dover Borough, Dover Township and Manchester Township.

During the meetings, the victim said they would get in Freeland's car and talk, and Freeland would touch her "all over her body."

This allegedly occurred on more than one occasion, and the two would talk about their encounters later via text.

The victim admitted to deleting the texts and conversations between herself in Freeland, with both being aware that Freeland could be in trouble if anyone found out about the relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, both the victim and Freeland agreed not to tell anyone.

Dover Area School District released this statement on the charges:

It has come to the attention of the Dover Area School District that a coach of the District has been arrested and charged with one count of Institutional Sexual Assault and one count of Unlawful Contact with a Minor – Sexual Offenses. It is unfortunate to have these types of situations occur in a school setting; however, the Board of Directors and the Administration of the district want to assure the parents, students, and public that they do not condone such actions by its employees. It should be noted that while this individual was a coach in the district, they were not a teacher in the district. The community should be aware that once these allegations were made known to the District Administration, the coach was removed from her assignment and suspended from participating in school activities. The Administration contacted the appropriate local and state authorities and have cooperated in the investigation of these allegations. Furthermore, counseling has been arranged for the students and due to privacy rights afforded the individual, the District nor its representatives cannot release any further details of the matter. The Board of Directors want to be very clear, the protection of students is paramount and they will take all appropriate actions to accomplish this objective.

The District asks that all future inquiries about this matter be directed to the Superintendent's office.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.