Trump to host prison reform listening session

President Donald Trump, looking for a bipartisan win in 2018, will host a prison reform listening session Thursday, taking on an issue championed by former President Barack Obama.

The meeting will include an array of prison reform stakeholders, according to one White House official, and will "discuss ways to equip non-violent prisoners with the skills and opportunities needed for an honest second chance to correct their course in life and return to society as productive, law-abiding citizens."

The effort has been spearheaded by Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, and Kushner's Office of American Innovation.

The message to Trump is that you can be tough on crime but still for these reforms. He has been presented with data showing that in states that adopt reforms and reduce the prison population, crime decreases and so does recidivism.

And the push appears to be working. Trump addressed the issue at Camp David earlier this month during a meeting with top Republican lawmakers, casting it as something his White House will push this year.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who largely opposed the Obama administration's prison reform efforts, is also slated to attend Thursday's meeting.

Sessions recently announced that the Justice Department would not leave states that have legalized marijuana alone, a move that one source close to the prison reform deliberations said may unwittingly galvanize conservatives to act faster on reforms based on the states' rights argument and a desire to reduce the prison population in the US.

But the White House is looking for a political win and sees prison reform as an issue that could garner bipartisan support, even if they sell the changes as a conservative solution to reduce crime and save money.

In addition to Sessions, Thursday's meeting, according to another White House official, will include Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, Gov. Sam Brownback, R-Kansas, and Mark Holden, the general counsel of Koch Industries, the company run by prolific Republican donors Charles and David Koch. No Democratic leaders were included in the listening session, according to the list provided to CNN.

Koch Industries, through its non-profit political organizations, has made criminal justice reform a major push in recent years. The issue is one area that the Kochs find agreement with Democrats and Holden worked closely with the Obama administration during his push for prison reform.

But the listening session will also include pro-Trump Republican operatives like Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union and two Trump-aligned faith leaders, Paula White, senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center, and Darrell Scott, co-founder of the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Kushner's role

Kushner has been hosting listening sessions on the issue for the last few months, the official added. The White House senior adviser talked with key groups, experts and lawmakers and has been working closely with Sessions, who will attend the listening session.

Kushner, according to advocates, has been the most active White House official in the prison reform process and, to a degree, the issue is personal for the top White House aide. Charles Kushner, Jared's father, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering and spent 14 months in a federal prison.

The issue is the latest to be spearheaded by Trump's son-in-law, who at the start of the Trump administration was tasked with everything from dealing with the opioid crisis, striking a deal for peace in the Middle East and working with Mexico.

Previous efforts

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, and Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, introduced a bipartisan bill last year to reorganize the criminal justice system, the latest example of the issue bringing Republicans and Democrats together.

Obama had used his second term in office to champion the issue and became the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. Trump's predecessor granted clemency to over 1,900 people, including issuing 212 pardons, according to Pew Research Center. The effort -- the most sweeping of any US president -- primarily focused on people convicted of dealing drugs who were jailed using mandatory minimum sentencing.

Republicans, including then-Alabama Sen. Sessions, slammed the effort. Sessions called Obama's action "an alarming abuse of the pardon power."