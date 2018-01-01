Grand jury indicts Waynesville mayor on forgery charges

A grand jury this week handed down indictments on two felony forgery charges against Waynesville mayor Gavin Brown.

Scroll for more content...

Brown said he has no comment, but people on the street are talking. Many said they're surprised and disappointed.

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A grand jury this week handed down indictments on two felony forgery charges against Waynesville mayor Gavin Brown.

Brown said he has no comment, but people on the street are talking. Many said they're surprised and disappointed.

"He's just in trouble is all I can say," Michael Fie said.

Brown's been an attorney in Waynesville for more than 40 years.

The charges stem a property deed he worked on 20 years ago that had a clerical error in it. When the deed came up a couple years ago, a different attorney spotted the typo and asked Brown to fix it. He did, but allegedly forged the signature of the notary in his office and allegedly used her seal without her knowledge.

"Perhaps he just overreached," Bud Greene said.

While residents said no one is above the law, many said Brown has been good a good mayor.

"I think the consensus is that he's done a good job," John Holland said.

"All in all, I know he's had his ups and downs. But, it's not a job a lot of people would want," Greene said.

The state bar could choose to take Brown's law license away. It has a disciplinary hearing set for mid-April. But that could be pushed back by the criminal case.

"Innocent until proven guilty is about all I can say," Greene said.

If found guilty, Brown could still be mayor, just not run again, something he's indicated he's not likely to do. The next municipal election in Waynesville is 2019.