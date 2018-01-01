The Meters to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

Pioneering New Orleans funk band The Meters will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards' Special Merit Award ceremony.

The band joins Tina Turner, Queen, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan, and Hal Blaine in receiving the honor this year.

Founding members Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli, George Porter, Jr., Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste, and Cyril Neville will all be honored at the ceremony in Hollywood on January 28.

"Cissy Strut," one of the iconic band's most memorable songs, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.

Recently, The Meters were up for a long-overdue induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but failed to make the cut.