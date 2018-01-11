Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, January 11

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- House lawmakers approved the reauthorization of a key tool to the intelligence community despite President Trump's morning tweets that threw Washington into a tizzy.

-- Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $11 and handing out $1,000 bonuses, citing the Republican tax law. The store also abruptly closed multiple Sam's Club locations, and some employees say they did so without notice.

-- Protests erupted in Pakistan over the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

-- Five Mexican states have been hit with a "do not travel" warning from the State Department.

-- Bitcoin trading could soon be outlawed in South Korea.

-- Michigan has been the hardest hit by a hepatitis A outbreak that started in Southern California.

-- Ecuador granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

-- Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says he might support a second referendum.

-- Actor James Franco is disputing allegations of sexual misconduct.

-- Scientists discovered a new dinosaur that was about the size of a turkey.