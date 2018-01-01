CNN's Alisyn Camerota tears up over hero soldier from Ghana who died in Bronx fire

CNN's Alisyn Camerota got emotional Friday morning while talking about the soldier who died saving people from a fire in the Bronx in late December.

Camerota was leading a panel on "New Day" that was discussing reports that President Donald Trump decried immigrants from what he is alleged to have called "shithole countries" like Haiti and some in Africa on Thursday. As the panelists talked about the remark, Camerota pulled up a tweet from conservative writer Bill Kristol praising the soldier, Pvt. Emmanuel Mensah, who immigrated to the United States from Ghana.

"I don't know why this one makes me so emotional, but it does," Camerota said.

Kristol's tweet asserted that Mensah was from a country Trump "apparently thinks produces very subpar immigrants."

"I don't know why the President doesn't know that," Camerota concluded after reading the tweet and grabbing a tissue.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that he did use tough language, but not the language that was reported.