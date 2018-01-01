2 Louisiana men arrested on over 60 child pornography charges

Two Louisiana men have been arrested on more than 60 counts of child pornography.

Thirty-year-old Javier Young of Bunkie and 39-year-old Travis Fontenot of Eunice both face multiple charged, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Young was arrested on 60 counts of possession and two counts of distribution of child pornography after a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Bunkie Police Department.

Fontenot faces six counts of distribution of sexual abuse images or videos of children.

A joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Eunice Police Department led to Fontenot's arrest.

"Protecting children from child predators has always been, and will continue to be, a priority of my office," Landry said. "My team will use every tool we have to locate, investigate, and arrest those who exploit our children."

If anyone has further information about Young, Fontenot, or any other alleged perpetrator, they are encouraged to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.