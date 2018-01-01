Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms adds rappers TI, Killer Mike to transition team

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named her complete 38-member transition team Thursday during a press conference at the mayor's ceremonial office.

She was joined by Larry Gellerstedt and Vicki Palmer, both co-chairs of the transition committee.

The 38-member team, co-chaired by Gellerstedt, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Cousins Properties, and Palmer, former Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., includes a cross-section of constituents with diverse backgrounds, interests and skills sets.

"Larry and I are privileged to work with Mayor Bottoms and this esteemed group of leaders," said Vicki Palmer in a release. "The individuals selected represent sectors and communities across the city, and I am confident that their advice and counsel will be invaluable to this Administration."

The Bottoms Administration transition team includes:

David Abney, Chairman & CEO, UPS

John Ahmann, Executive Director, Westside Future Fund

Byron Amos, Atlanta Public Schools Board Member, District 2

Claire Lewis "Yum" Arnold, CEO, Leapfrog Services

Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta

Randy Beall, Business Manager, Atlanta and North Georgia Building and Construction Trades

Raphael Bostic, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Matt Bronfman, CEO, Jamestown

Cassius F. Butts, Former Obama Appointee and CEO, Capital Fortitude Business Advisors

Senator Jason Carter, Partner, Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP

Ron Clark, Founder, The Ron Clark Academy

Shan Cooper, Chief Transformation Officer, WestRock

David Cummings, CEO, Atlanta Ventures

Mawuli Mel Davis, Attorney & Co-Founder, The Davis Bozeman Law Firm

Rene Diaz, President & CEO, The Diaz Group

Christopher R. Edwards, MD, Fellowship Trained Spine Surgeon, Atlanta Neuro Spine Institute, LLC

David H. Eidson, President & CEO, Coxe Curry & Associates

Sloane Evans, Vice President, Human Resources, Georgia Power Company

Marty Flanagan, President & CEO, Invesco Ltd.

Clifford "TI" Harris, Grammy Award Winning Rapper, Actor, Entrepreneur & Activist

Virginia Hepner, Former Corporate Executive & Arts Leader

Douglas J. Hertz, Chairman & CEO, United Distributors, Inc.

Nancy Flake Johnson, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc.

Noel Khalil, Chairman & CEO, Columbia Ventures LLC

Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Founding Partner, Lawrence & Bundy LLC

Kenny Leon, Tony Award Winning Director & Founder, True Colors Theatre Company

Milton J. Little, Jr. President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Amol Naik, Director of Special Projects, MailChimp

Keith T. Parker, President & CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia

Beatriz Perez, Senior Vice President, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Cecil Phillips, Chairman & CEO, Place Properties

Helen Smith Price, Vice President, Global Community Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company and President, The Coca-Cola Foundation

Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Artist, Activist, & Businessman

A.J. Robinson, President, Central Atlanta Progress, Inc./Atlanta Downtown Improvement District

Bill Rogers, Chairman & CEO, SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Dr. Catherine Ross, Professor of City Planning and Civil Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

Carol Tomé, CFO & Executive Vice President, The Home Depot, Inc.

Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church