PD: Suffield man arrested for animal cruelty

Police said one man was not giving three horses enough food and water on a property in Suffield.

Police charged 56-year-old Robert Sumner with animal cruelty on Jan. 4.

The arrest of Sumner comes after officers were called to investigate some horses at 669 South St. that were reportedly not being cared for properly.

After 22 spot inspections, police determined that three horses "did not have sufficient, if any, food." Police added that "water was either not provided to the horses or was frozen over and not accessible for consumption."

Sumner issued a summons to appear at Enfield Superior Court on Jan. 16.

Police said their animal control officers are "continuing to monitor the horses' well-being as well as coordinating with judicial, state, and other agencies to ensure the care of these animals."