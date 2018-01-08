Settle in with these weekend reads

A Las Vegas shooting survivor learns how to live again. A journey to where people live without roofs. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:

Scroll for more content...

Breathe in. Breathe out. Be present.

Las Vegas shooting survivor Rachel Sheppard sustained injuries so bad, many said that she shouldn't have survived. But she did. And she's learning how to live again.

Everything is here: Her life, her home, her son. Now she's being told to leave.

The Trump administration's latest reversal on TPS, or the "temporary protected status" of immigrants from countries such as El Salvador, has sent shock waves through communities where many of these people have settled. Gilma Ramirez is one of them.

How Trump became the 'white affirmative action president'

In the latest "This Could Be Awkward," John Blake and Tawanda Scott Sambou explore the ways in which President Trump embodies the worst stereotypes that conservatives have invoked to describe affirmative action beneficiaries.

A journey along the path of a hurricane

Three months after Hurricane Maria, a CNN investigation shows tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have applied for temporary roofs but still have not received them.

Opinion: From royals to farmers, museums should be free to all

In a worldwide climate of increasing privatization, worsening discrimination and closed borders, cultural institutions have the opportunity to do what so many political ones can't: Open their doors.

Opinion: Amazon's headquarters choice could say a lot about diversity in America

Ana Ma, former chief operating officer of the Human Rights Campaign, writes that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has an opportunity to solidify a new course for corporate America -- a moral, principled course where profit is not procured at the expense of people.