One of the floors at the Jakarta stock exchange building collapsed Monday, according to an employee.

Scroll for more content...

Valentina Simon, Head of Institutional Relations at the exchange, told CNN that the collapse happened on the second floor of Tower Two, at around 12:30 p.m. local time.

She described it as an open space where tourists would gather and a coffee shop is located.

When asked about casualties, Simon said she was unsure, but said most people have been rescued.