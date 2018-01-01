Actor pledges salary from Woody Allen film to charity after CNN interview

The young actor set to star in Woody Allen's next film says that he will donate his entire salary from that movie to charity amid questions about longstanding sexual abuse claims against Allen.

Timothee Chalamet announced in an Instagram post Monday night that he was "learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job."

"I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary," he said.

Chalamet said that he had been asked "in a few recent interviews" about the film, "A Rainy Day in New York," but was unable to answer because of "contractual obligations."

CNN and PBS's Christiane Amanpour spoke with Chalamet in New York last week alongside Armie Hammer, his co-star in "Call Me By Your Name," which has shot Chalamet to fame.

She asked him if he had "any qualms" about working with Allen, and why he thought Allen had "escaped the #MeToo revolution."

"It's going to be really important for me to talk about that," Chalamet said on January 9. "I hesitate to talk about it right now, because what I say will only -- it's only going to anger people."

"So when that film comes out -- if it comes out -- it's going to be really important to talk about. But that's not the time right now."

Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, says that the celebrated director sexually assaulted her as a child.

Farrow recently questioned why the #MeToo movement had bypassed her father, alleging that Allen's representatives have purposefully "created fog" around her assertions. And she specifically faulted "A-list actors" who appear in Allen's films, as well as journalists who "tend to avoid the subject."

Allen's publicist has told CNN in a statement that "investigators concluded unambiguously that Dylan Farrow was not sexually abused. No charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent."

Chalamet's co-star in Allen's film, Rebecca Hall, also said over the weekend that she would donate her salary from the film, and was "profoundly sorry" for how her actions "have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed."

Another actress who has starred in Woody Allen's work, Greta Gerwig, said recently that "if I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film."

In the interview with Amanpour, Chalamet described his quickly evolving understanding of the sexual harassment revolution.

"I went to the Golden Globes with my sister," he said. "It was like an education, talking to her. And she said, you know, 'You're part of this new wave. You're a new generation."

"I always think I'm unknown anyway, but I guess I always thought as a consequence of my age or lack of clout or something that it's not one's responsibility, but I guess that's where the problem lies. It's everyone's responsibility."

Chalamet said that his salary would go to TIME'S UP, which gives legal support to victims of sexual harassment, the LGBT Center in New York and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.