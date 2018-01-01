Police investigate dog's death following attack

Wallingford police are investigating the death of a dog that was attacked by two other dogs on Monday.

A woman said she was walking her dog on Monday morning on Bernadette Lane when a pit bull and a hound ran up to her dog and attacked it.

Police said the woman and her dog, a Shih Tzu-Poodle mix, were in front of her home when the attack happened.

During the attack, police said a neighbor heard the commotion and came out to help, while the owner of the two dogs also came outside and brought the dogs back in.

The owners of the Shih Tzu-Poodle mix took the dog to a veterinarian but they believe it passed away while en route.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.