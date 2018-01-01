David Harbour's latest Twitter challenge is strangely sweet

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is willing to do a few favors for his followers.

The actor responded to a fan's tweeted request that he officiate her wedding with a challenge.

"125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony," Harbour replied in a tweet on Tuesday. "I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece."

Harbour's response had garnered more than 68,000 retweets by Wednesday morning, but the bride-to-be's initial tweet is trailing behind with 46,000.

This isn't the first time Harbour has tasked a follower with a social media challenge.

Earlier this month, he appeared in a high school student's senior yearbook photo after she managed to have her request retweeted more than 25,000 times.