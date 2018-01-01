Katie Couric returns to NBC to co-host the Olympics

Katie Couric will return to the Olympics next month.

The former "Today" show anchor will co-host the opening ceremony for the Winter Games in PyeongChang, NBC announced Wednesday.

She'll join Mike Tirico, who's stepping in as NBC's primetime host for the games for the first time.

The opening ceremony will air on February 9 in primetime.

"During my years at NBC, I loved covering the Olympics and showcasing the hard work, dedication and perseverance of athletes from around the world," Couric said in a press release. " ... There's nothing quite like it."

PyeongChang will mark Couric's fourth opening ceremony. She anchored the Today show at six previous Olympic games, and hosted the opening ceremonies held in Sydney, Salt Lake City and Athens, according to Jim Bell, president of NBC's Olympics production and programming.

NBC said it will also livestream the ceremony earlier in the day on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.