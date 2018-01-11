Eric Trump: 'My father sees one color, green'

Eric Trump is defending his father, President Donald Trump, against accusations that he's racist after he reportedly called certain African nations "shithole countries."

"My father sees one color, green," Trump said on "Fox and Friends" Wednesday morning. "That's all he cares about. He cares about the economy."

"He's the least racist person I've ever met in my entire life," Trump said, adding that the accusations his father is racist are "total nonsense."

The President's son spoke out following the latest instance of Trump saying something deemed by critics to be racist or racially insensitive.

During a closed-door meeting with lawmakers last week, the President referred to Haiti and other African nations as "shithole countries" and suggested that the United States should take in more people from Norway, whose population is majority white.

The President denied making those comments and told reporters on Sunday that he's not racist. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who was one of the lawmakers in the room, asserted on Tuesday that the President did use those words.