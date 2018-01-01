Suicide blast in Nigeria leaves at least 10 dead, dozens injured

Preliminary reports indicate at least 10 people were killed after four female suicide bombers detonated explosives in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, according to a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.

The attack occurred in the Muna Garage area and injured 65 others, said spokesman Abdulkadir Ibrahim. Emergency response teams, including NEMA, BOSEMA and the Red Cross, have responded to the incident.

The explosion happened at about 17:05 local time on Wednesday evening, according to a statement from Ibrahim. The Muna Garage area lies on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.

"65 injured people were given first aid and transported to hospitals while 10 others lost their lives," the statement added.

Ibrahim was not able to confirm to CNN over the phone whether terror group Boko Haram is believed to be behind the attack.

Maiduguri has previously been the site of attacks from female suicide bombers in October 2016 and in August 2017.